Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%.

TSLX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 684,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

