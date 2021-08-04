Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $161,580.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 1,441,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,845. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

