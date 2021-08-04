Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.69% from the company’s current price.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.