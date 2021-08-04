Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 784,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,394,331 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.61.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Skillz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.