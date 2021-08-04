Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.