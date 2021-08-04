Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

