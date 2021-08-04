Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Harvest Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up about 9.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Slack Technologies worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE WORK remained flat at $$45.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

