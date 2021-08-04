Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.28. 142,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28. The stock has a market cap of C$357.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

