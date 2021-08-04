Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Up 14.2%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) shares shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.49 and last traded at C$32.49. 159,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 105,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.