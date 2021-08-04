Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sleep Number worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

