SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,340. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

