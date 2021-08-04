SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,518. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

