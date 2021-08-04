Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $147.59 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00818385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

