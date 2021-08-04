Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%.

NASDAQ SND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,022. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

