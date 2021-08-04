Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.00. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.

EM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

