SmartKey (SKEY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

