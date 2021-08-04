Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $218,190.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 669,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,863. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.