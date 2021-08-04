Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $490,995.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 669,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $92,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $72,230,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

