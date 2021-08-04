Smooth Love Potion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.59 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $135.06 million and approximately $76.59 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00821153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00092426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042125 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 632,927,177 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

