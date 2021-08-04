Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 314,300 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

Shares of SNAP traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,317,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.