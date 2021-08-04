Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $6,829,666.71 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77.

Snowflake stock traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

