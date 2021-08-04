Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Snowflake worth $73,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $13.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.17. The company had a trading volume of 265,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion and a PE ratio of -71.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,322 shares of company stock valued at $173,081,481 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

