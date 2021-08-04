SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004644 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

