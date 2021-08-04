SnowSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $321,614.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.56 or 0.00021509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $321,614.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00142495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,680.33 or 0.99677819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00845728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,519 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.