Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 11th

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:SLACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLACU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

