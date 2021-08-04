Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

