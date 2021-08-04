Societe Generale Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTOXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

