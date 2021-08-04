Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

