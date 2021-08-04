Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCGLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 195,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,348. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

