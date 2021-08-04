Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €30.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 195,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,348. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.