Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €32.50 ($38.24).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

SCGLY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 195,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

