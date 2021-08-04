SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 4.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 88,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,396,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

