Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,996.00

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,996 ($26.08) and last traded at GBX 1,945 ($25.41), with a volume of 6613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,948 ($25.45).

Several brokerages recently commented on SCT. Barclays boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

Get Softcat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.64.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.