SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 7,338 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,859. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

