SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $295.58. 25,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

