SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $280.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.79.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

