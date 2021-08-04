SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

SWI stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.01. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

