SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWI. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 9,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,376. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 158.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 90.1% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 124.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.