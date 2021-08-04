SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SolarWinds traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 29,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 711,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.
In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
