Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Hits $10.26 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $10.26 million and $152,152.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00098990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.07 or 1.00162345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.98 or 0.00852127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.