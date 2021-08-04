Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 110,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

