SoMee.Social (ONG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $102.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

ONG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 80,257,068 coins and its circulating supply is 80,241,880 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

