Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.21

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

