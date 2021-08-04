Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.39. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 297,465 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

