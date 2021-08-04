Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Sonos has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63. Sonos has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

