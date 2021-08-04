Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.95

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.95 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 17525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

