South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

SJI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 632,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,335. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.