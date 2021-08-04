South32 (LON:S32) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

S32 remained flat at $GBX 158.60 ($2.07) on Wednesday. 55,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

