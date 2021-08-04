Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.86.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.