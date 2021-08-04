Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

